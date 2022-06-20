Global Japanese cheese tart store that closed in Toronto reopening just outside the city

It was a sad day for lovers of molten Japanese cheese tarts when a global chain selling them closed in Toronto.

However, it's now opening back up again, just in a less-central location.

Pablo Cheese Tart closed down their Dundas location downtown in January, but now that it's summer they're almost ready to unveil their new spot.

The brand is known for ooey-gooey cheese tarts that they make in matcha and chocolate varieties. They also do mini cheese tarts, matcha bubble tea and cheese soft serve.

Pablo also once had a "Pablo Mini" location at 40 King St. W. in Scotia Plaza that has also now permanently closed.

The new spot will be opening at 5990-16th Ave., Unit 216, in Markham. Toronto-based Hashtag Theory is responsible for the sleek design. It should be opening very soon.

There are also locations of Pablo Cheese Tart in Canada in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa and Hamilton.