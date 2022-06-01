10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include some exciting new dining options, including Matty Matheson's latest, a Filipino bao restaurant and a highly awaited Asian night market.

Here are new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Located inside Hotel X near the Exhibition grounds, this restaurant is already wowing diners with its vibrant menu and bustling atmosphere. Expect an ambitious, creative menu with lots of Mexican flavours.

This highly anticipated Asian night market in the Annex features Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese, Indonesian and Japanese chefs all under the same roof. Food stands serve items like Lanzhou-style beef noodle soup and katsu sandwiches.

You can now satisfy all of your beer needs at this brewpub across from Sugar Beach. The kitchen is cooking up a farm-to-table menu with an emphasis of pairing the right beers with your meal.

This restaurant was a well kept secret that Chef Matty Matheson has been planning for the past six years. Seafood dishes like caviar, shrimp cocktail and lobster ricotta ravioli are only the beginning here. Good luck getting a reservation.

This French restaurant from celeb chef David Adjey is is serving classic comfort food like moules frites and tartar, and offers an extensive wine and cocktail menu. It's new home in Brockton Village comes after the previous spot suddently closed.

Housed in the former Four Your Eyes Only strip club, this King West newcomer is a swanky, late-night spot with a seafood oriented menu. Expect dishes like crab legs, lobster and caviar, complete with a raw bar.

This late night snack bar on Ossington offers a fancy selection of small plates and drinks - it might be the perfect place to catch up with friends after a long day, grazing on snacks over a bottle of wine. Their menu leans on Italian fare with items like prosciutto di parma and grilled mortadella.

What started off as an entirely different business transformed into a bao restaurant in Scarborough that aims to incorporate Filipino flavours and textures like adobo and crispy pata into soft, fluffy bao buns.

This new restaurant in Kensington market presents artfully-plated vegan dishes with a Southeast Asian influence. Their menu has a noticeable nature theme, with names like "Bushfire", "Roots" and "Spring" for their small plates.

This Parkdale restaurant is home to Peruvian-influenced fusion dishes like vibrant plates of ceviche, marinated octopus with cauliflower puree and shrimp risotto.