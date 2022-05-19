Matty Matheson just opened a restaurant in Toronto he's been planning in secret for 6 years

Matty Matheson is no stranger to opening restaurants in and around Toronto, but his latest project is his most top secret yet.

It's called Prime Seafood Palace, and it's located at 944 Queen St. W.

It's currently in soft open mode to friends and family, and from photos on social media the space looks to be grandiose with large, overarching wood elements sweeping throughout the space and a fancy stone-clad bathroom.

Chocolatier Vanessa Lavorato was there for the soft open and posted a video to her social media showing off the menu, which looks to be classic steakhouse fare with some twists.

As far as the menu goes, it appears to include caviar, chilled seafood like shrimp cocktail, warm seafood dishes, appetizers like lobster and ricotta dumplings and Matheson's molasses bread, hearty meat and fish dishes, vegetable sides and a range of sauces.

Lavorato's video also shows a crab dish served in the shell with lime and a dipping sauce made from the crab tomalley. From the looks of some of Matheson's own photos on social media, it looks like you can expect lots of open fire grilling.

Matheson also operates burger joint Matty's Patty's and tacos joint Fonda Balam here in town, and BBQ spot Matty Matheson's Meat and Three out in Fort Erie, making this upscale steakhouse concept a major departure from his recent projects.

Matheson's team revealed to blogTO that the concept has been in the works for six years. Reservations are now available for their opening to the public on May 25.