Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
members only waffle house

Toronto's X-rated waffle spot is back with a new body part

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's most notorious X-rated waffle joint has come out with a new special: a waffle that looks like labia rather than their usual phallic shape.

They're calling it the Majesty, and it comes topped with a scoop of gelato, chocolate drizzle and sprinkles.

It's going to be available at Members Only Waffle House starting this weekend, and is being introduced in honour of Pride month starting up this June.

The gelato comes from local favourite Death in Venice.

People are responding enthusiastically to a social media post about the new menu addition, commenting things like "OMG HAHA I LOVE THIS," "Yesssssss I am here for this!" "YES! I prefer taco to sausage," and "there is balance in the universe."

Originally starting out as a pop-up, Members Only now has a permanent location at 252 Queen St. W. Their pop-ups drew lineups, selling hundreds of peen-shaped waffles dipped in chocolate.

"Plain Johnsons" typically start around $8 at the naughty waffle spot, so don't expect the Majesty to come too cheap.

Lead photo by

Members Only

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Toronto's most famous French restaurant is coming back from the dead

Toronto's X-rated waffle spot is back with a new body part

Justin Bieber is a stan for cold brew in weird ad for latest Tim Hortons collab

One of Toronto's most famous restaurants is becoming an Earls

People are questioning the patio seating policy at Toronto restaurant

The top 25 farmers' markets in Toronto by neighbourhood

25 soft serve ice cream you need to try in Toronto this summer