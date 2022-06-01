Toronto's X-rated waffle spot is back with a new body part

Toronto's most notorious X-rated waffle joint has come out with a new special: a waffle that looks like labia rather than their usual phallic shape.

They're calling it the Majesty, and it comes topped with a scoop of gelato, chocolate drizzle and sprinkles.

It's going to be available at Members Only Waffle House starting this weekend, and is being introduced in honour of Pride month starting up this June.

The gelato comes from local favourite Death in Venice.

People are responding enthusiastically to a social media post about the new menu addition, commenting things like "OMG HAHA I LOVE THIS," "Yesssssss I am here for this!" "YES! I prefer taco to sausage," and "there is balance in the universe."

Originally starting out as a pop-up, Members Only now has a permanent location at 252 Queen St. W. Their pop-ups drew lineups, selling hundreds of peen-shaped waffles dipped in chocolate.

"Plain Johnsons" typically start around $8 at the naughty waffle spot, so don't expect the Majesty to come too cheap.