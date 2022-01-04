Toronto's X-rated waffles just opened a permanent location

There's now a permanent location in Toronto where you can get those X-rated waffles shaped like private parts that have been breaking the internet.

Members Only Waffle House finally has an official headquarters in town where you can get their penis-shaped waffles dripping with suggestive drizzles and decorated with sprinkles.

The beginning of 2022 marked the opening of their new physical storefront location at 252 Queen St. W.

The new space isn't far from where they originally popped up outside Frisaca at 592 Queen St. W. At the pop-up location, "Plain Johnsons" started at $8, and about 150 penis-shaped waffles were sold per day (the max they could keep up with).

Made with high-end ingredients like Belgian chocolate, the penis-shaped waffles are supposed to be crispy and fluffy.

The first 50 customers who visited the new Members Only spot received a take-home Polaroid with the purchase of their "member."

On the menu right now, they have their "Founding Member" and "VIP Member" for $11 each, and they're hoping to add drip coffee in the future.

"This is our first location and we are thrilled to have such an incredible and supportive community," Members Only founder Kirsty Fan tells blogTO. "Our main focus is sharing a laugh or a smile with our clients during these difficult and challenging times."

Spreading smiles during challenging times goes beyond dick jokes for Members Only, though: they'll also be donating a percentage of monthly sales at the new shop to different non-profit organizations.

They're currently open for takeout waffles from Thursday through Sunday.