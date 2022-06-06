People are boycotting the company that supplies buns to Toronto's best burger shops

Burger fans in Toronto may soon lose some of the buns they love best due to a boycott of a certain company.

Martin's Potato Rolls is responsible for making those squishy bright yellow buns that have become the only acceptable pairing for smash burgers in this town.

They're used by some of the most popular spots for smash burgers in Toronto, including Burger Drops, Rudy, Happy Burger, Gold Standard and Extra Burger.

Zach Slootsky of Gold Standard confirms with blogTO that they're "looking for other bun options."

Now, the company is coming under fire for being a major supporter of a far-right figure, and people are now refusing to buy the buns because of their political alignment.

Martin's ex-president and current chair Jim Martin has financially supported Doug Mastriano, giving his gubernatorial campaign in Pennsylvania (where Martin's is also based) over $100,000.

Hey @shakeshack - what say you about Martin’s Potato Rolls and their donations to an insurrectionist, far-right anti-LBGBTQ candidate in Pennsylvania? Already boycotting Martin’s. You too? — Full House (@lifeisgood_05) June 4, 2022

Mastriano is known for being present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and what some call his Christian nationalist rhetoric.

What a load of crap! You gave over $100k to Mastriano, a Big Lie supporter who was at the Capitol on 1/6. I hope your support for a Christofascist destroys your company. Too many times I purchased your product. No more! #BoycottMartinsPotatoRolls https://t.co/AC8gKOcF1B — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) June 4, 2022

It's also been pointed out that Martin has given thousands to the NRA.

Guns, Buns & Shake Shack ...@capitalandmain reports: Chair of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls - which provides @shakeshack buns - supports right-wing politicians



But that's not all: he's also a major supporter of the NRA - more than $13k over 10 yearshttps://t.co/F7SQ1KhdPD pic.twitter.com/3quYOHiYOF — KnowTheCEO (@KnowTheCEO) June 3, 2022

The ties between the Trump supporter and Martin's Potato Rolls have led people to call on restaurants like uber-popular Shake Shack to stop using their products.

Dear @shakeshack, please stop using Martin’s Potato Rolls. Your money is going to support far-right MAGA insurrectionist Doug Mastriano’s political campaign. #boycottShakeShack — Elly (@busicow) June 2, 2022

Well-known chefs have also been calling the company out, saying they won't use their products.

Just saw @kenjilopezalt’s post about the family who run Martin’s Potato Rolls who are backing a PA candidate who attended the Jan 6th riots & wants to ban all abortion in PA. pic.twitter.com/cLB4x3xnYt — rachel (@ohhoe) June 2, 2022

Even some people who love the rolls as a product aren't willing to continue supporting Martin's.

Canceling Martin's Potato Rolls will be a tough one for me — TheManda (@TheManda215) June 2, 2022

However, one person said they don't even live up to the hype anyway.

Unpopular Hot Take: Martin's Potato Rolls aren't that great anyway. I never understood the hype despite using them all the time. — Andy Kwiatkowski (@jagoffbrewer) June 3, 2022

Some people have suggested King's Hawaiian as a substitute.

We’ve all likely eaten Martin’s Potato rolls. Did you know they support Big Lie Christofascist Doug Mastriano, running for Gov. in PA? @KingsHawaiian 🍍products are so much better, anyway. #BoycottMartinsPotatoRolls https://t.co/nR2VdDMBtd — ︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿ Justice Johnson╤ (@ACJJustice) June 4, 2022

Of course, there are always a few voices speaking out in support of the brand because of the political views of their chair.

Martin’s potato rolls! I love your products and I'm proud you stand for America. Don't forget the people that buy your products. True Americans your potato rolls are to die for! Not literally! Please fight for the Red, White and Blue — Athena Simpson (@AthenaSimpson16) June 3, 2022

As the Martin's debate rages on, it's only a matter of time before we see whether Toronto smash burger restaurants that use these particular potato rolls opt to to continue to do so.