martins potato rolls

People are boycotting the company that supplies buns to Toronto's best burger shops

Burger fans in Toronto may soon lose some of the buns they love best due to a boycott of a certain company.

Martin's Potato Rolls is responsible for making those squishy bright yellow buns that have become the only acceptable pairing for smash burgers in this town.

They're used by some of the most popular spots for smash burgers in Toronto, including Burger Drops, Rudy, Happy Burger, Gold Standard and Extra Burger.

Zach Slootsky of Gold Standard confirms with blogTO that they're "looking for other bun options."

Now, the company is coming under fire for being a major supporter of a far-right figure, and people are now refusing to buy the buns because of their political alignment.

Martin's ex-president and current chair Jim Martin has financially supported Doug Mastriano, giving his gubernatorial campaign in Pennsylvania (where Martin's is also based) over $100,000.

Mastriano is known for being present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and what some call his Christian nationalist rhetoric.

It's also been pointed out that Martin has given thousands to the NRA.

The ties between the Trump supporter and Martin's Potato Rolls have led people to call on restaurants like uber-popular Shake Shack to stop using their products.

Well-known chefs have also been calling the company out, saying they won't use their products.

Even some people who love the rolls as a product aren't willing to continue supporting Martin's.

However, one person said they don't even live up to the hype anyway.

Some people have suggested King's Hawaiian as a substitute.

Of course, there are always a few voices speaking out in support of the brand because of the political views of their chair.

As the Martin's debate rages on, it's only a matter of time before we see whether Toronto smash burger restaurants that use these particular potato rolls opt to to continue to do so.

