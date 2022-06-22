Toronto restaurant shuts down indefinitely due to inflation and food shortages

Toronto restaurants have sadly shut down permanently left and right over the past couple years, but now one is going on hiatus indefinitely due to the "logistical nightmare" they've been going through.

Hunny was opened by the people behind popular vegan comfort food spot Hogtown Vegan recently, but it hasn't been an easy go of it.

Their Instagram bio now reads "TEMPORARILY CLOSED. These are challenging times! And we've closed to focus on @hogtownvegan to survive!"

They let customers know about the temporary closure in early June.

"With the insane inflation," the post reads, "and a lack of people going out, we just can't operate two businesses through this."

The business made several follow-up posts reminding people to come in for their last chances to grab food and drinks for a while before they'd be closing up.

"We are closing up til who-knows-when," reads the post from their last night open. "Inflation, C*v*d, food shortages and staffing has made it impossible to operate two businesses."

The last night open for the business for now was June 18, although they had previously said it would be June 26. They had also mentioned previously that Hunny might still be available for private parties for anyone looking for a space.