7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto range from splashy, exciting and ready for a party to moody, intimate and low-key. From pizza and wings to wine and cocktails, this city truly has it all when it comes to a great long weekend. 

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Soluna

Feel like you've stepped into a Miami rooftop party at this new Queen West restaurant and bar in an old club space that's been made over with a fresh new look.

Pizza Maru

Toronto has finally officially welcomed this Korean pizza chain to town with its first location not far from Finch Station in North York. All kinds of unexpected toppings and puffy, fluffy crusts await.

Saigon Sandwiches

A selection of banh mi is available from this new Bloordale takeout spot, including a breakfast banh mi. They also do bowls and snacks like popcorn chicken.

The Mission Eatery on Queen

Formerly just a tucked away business in Mississauga, this company now has a brunch cafe on West Queen West. Expect items like avocado toast, Eggs Benny and pancakes.

Fantasy Kitchen

This place that just popped up near Dundas West Station has it all with pizza, burgers and wraps, and that includes kathi rolls, Bombay Frankie rolls and bubble tea.

Wingstop Toronto

We can finally feast like Rick Ross here in Toronto with the opening of our first location of this legendary wing chain that serves iconic flavours like lemon pepper and mango habanero.

Henry's

Chill nights of sipping wine and mysterious vibes await at this bar, restaurant and bottle shop on West Queen West. 

