You can soon eat dinner in Toronto suspended 150 feet in the sky

Toronto has a ton of places to have a fun luxurious dinner with friends. If you're looking for a unique and fun way to grab dinner then buckle up because you can have a dining experience while being suspended up in the air in Toronto.

Dinner In The Sky is returning to Toronto this summer, for the first time since 2008, to suspend diners 150 feet in the air by a crane for a thrilling yet luxurious meal.

Watch as a chef prepares your dinner with unmatched views of Toronto all while your feet dangle above the city.

The concept was launched in Las Vegas by Michael Hinden and his wife Janeen and has been a hit since.

The unique dining concept has had a ton of international success with events taking place in Dubai, London, and Brussel and will be making its return to Toronto starting today.

The first event in Toronto will be held during the RBC Canadian Open from June 6 through June 12 exclusively for the event only.

If you're a thrill-seeker looking to take your dinner party to new heights, you can also book a private event.

There are no exact dates of when Dinner In The Sky will be welcoming guests to dine in the sky but an announcement is expected soon. Make sure to sign up for updates about when tickets go on sale.