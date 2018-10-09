10 fancy restaurants in Toronto that take dining to the next-level

Fancy restaurants in Toronto are where to go when you’re looking to dine amongst chandeliers, curving staircases, leather and sometimes even priceless art.

Here's a round-up of fancy restaurants in Toronto.

What’s fancier than dinner with a view? Not much, and the 54-floor vista of the city seen from the top of the TD Tower at this restaurant can’t be beat. Beautifully presented plates of Canadian-inspired cuisine are just as breathtaking.

There’s pretty much nothing more fancy than dining at an actual castle, and you can do just that at this steakhouse inside Casa Loma with stone lions outside and original art by Dali and antler chandeliers inside, plus specially aged steaks and a raw bar that does seafood towers.

Seafood extravaganzas (including $75 raw platters) are the order of the day at this Financial District rooftop restaurant that caters to expense accounts.

Fusion cuisine has never looked so good as it does at this restaurant on Prince Arthur with seasonal menus and an underground wine cellar.

Yonge and York Mills has this ultra-fancy restaurant housed inside a darling historical cottage, complete with an arboretum area that feels like entering an old novel. Plates and cocktails are put together with finesse that matches the environment.

A $40 burger is pretty darn fancy, and this Financial District haunt that’s part of the swanky McEwan Group has one on the menu.

Fresh seafood from Portugal is the cornerstone of the elegant menu served at this long-standing restaurant near College and Ossington.

Brunch buffets and events centring around wine, champagne, truffles and cheese are the sophisticated hallmarks of this restaurant at Toronto’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

An open kitchen hums away, producing pricey tasting menus designed by Michelin Star chefs under a floating bar that serves molecular cocktails at this opulent Financial District restaurant.

A sibling spot to Alo and Aloette, this restaurant in Yorkville sets the bar high with dishes like ribeye, lobster, king crab, Muscovy duck, scallops and Pacific cod in luxurious surroundings.