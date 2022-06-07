Another taco restaurant is opening in the space where one just closed

A Toronto neighbourhood has been lamenting the loss of their local resource for tacos, but it turns out the space is still going to be home to the same kind of fare.

Roncesvalles was heartbroken when Cinco closed abruptly, informing customers of the closure with a note in the window. They were known for their tacos and rotisserie chicken, which people had loved since the restaurant opened in 2018.

Now, Cinco is being replaced by a restaurant that still serves tacos, albeit a slightly different kind.

Birria Catrina has become known for their birria tacos that are dipped in spicy stew, and now they're taking over Cinco's old location on Roncesvalles.

They already have locations in Kensington Market on August and at the World Food Market on Yonge, but now they'll have yet another new spot that they've announced is coming soon to 131 Roncesvalles.

In addition to birria tacos, they also do birria ramen. Anyone wondering what they'll come up with next will just have to check out this new upcoming location.

The new Birria Catrina on Roncesvalles should be opening July 1, and they're planning on celebrating with live Mexican music and surprises. This location will also be licensed, and will serve Mexican drinks.

"It will be one of many more that we will have," Abraham Luna, who co-owns Birria Catrina with wife Lluvia Minton, tells blogTO.

"We are planning to fill Ontario with Birria Catrina restaurants very soon."

He says they're planning on opening locations in Markham and Mississauga.