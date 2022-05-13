Toronto just got its first ever downtown location of Chili's

The last time Toronto celebrated the opening of a Chili's was over a decade ago all the way out in Vaughan, where a location opened in 2009.

That now appears to have been wiped from the face of the earth, but anyone craving some baby back, baby back, baby back ribs can once again get them from Chili's within Toronto.

The massive chain has suddenly opened up a ghost kitchen in our fair city, located at 325 Front St. W.

Their burgers, fajitas, ribs, steaks and even desserts like skillet chocolate chip cookies and molten chocolate cake are on the menu. Prices are relatively reasonable, too, with a full order of baby back ribs going for $29, their popular Southwestern eggrolls priced at $11.50.

The best part is, this ghost kitchen version of a Chili's is open way later than any dine-in location, with hours that extend until 2:45 a.m. in case you're dying for a quesadilla in the wee hours of the morning.

It's not the first time we've gotten a taste of a big chain only in delivery form: we've also been able to experience food from places like IHOP through ghost kitchens in Toronto.

We've also gotten a DJ-Khaled-endorsed ghost kitchen wing concept called Another Wing, and speaking of wing chains, the legendary Rick-Ross-affiliated Wingstop should be opening a Toronto location soon.