Wing restaurant associated with DJ Khaled opens in Toronto

DJ Khaled's wing chain just opened up in Toronto, which is good news for lovers of American chicken franchises.

It's been a pretty good time overall for fans of wings from the States, with Rick-Ross-affiliated Wingstop rolling through the city passing out free chicken recently: they're also supposed to be opening a location here.

DJ Khaled's project is called Another Wing, and it's a ghost kitchen concept with locations in major American cities as well as London, Paris and Dubai. It's the first ghost concept to launch on three continents and has 150 locations.

"Everything I do is big," says DJ Khaled. "My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world."

The wings are supposed to be both saucy and crispy, and come in eight flavours called "success sauces."

They come in varying spice levels from milder You Loyal! Lemon Pepper and Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki to hotter Korean Fried Chicken Teriyaki Glaze, Mogul Bourbon BBQ, They Don't Want You To Win Truffalo and Un Un Un Believable Buffalo.

If you're looking for more heat there's the Honey! Honey! Hot Honey and Don't Quit Nashville Hot.

Wings are available bone-in or boneless, and you can also get tenders and sides like Winning Waffle Fries, Jalapeño Cheese Fries, Spicy Togarashi Fries, Truffle Parm Fries and I'm On One Onion Rings.

Of course, last but not least, there are dipping sauce with names that are just as in-your-face: Baby, You Smart Blue Cheese, Holla At Me Honey Dijon, I Ain't Regular Ranch and Major Cheese.

There's also the "All I Do Is Wing" 10-piece combo with two wing flavours and a dipping sauce, and there are "Mogul Meals" that go up to 30 pieces for the "Major Bag Alert."

There are more than 10 REEF ghost kitchen locations across Toronto that will be serving the wings, so everyone in the core city should be able to access them for delivery or pickup. You should be able to order through apps like Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes and DoorDash.

According to the official Another Wing website, those Toronto locations should be at 54 Fraser Ave., 2444 Yonge St., 3785 LakeShore Blvd. W., 2915 Bloor St. W., 1941 Yonge St., 200 Queens Quay West, 700 Lawrence Avenue W., 815 Eglinton Ave E., 300 Geary Ave., 325 Front St. W., 412 Church St. and 720 Spadina Ave.