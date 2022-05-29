Fish 'n chips joint that closed after 90 years in Toronto is reopening

A fish 'n chips joint that opened in Toronto in 1930 but shut down a few months ago is reopening.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips has been a Leslieville staple for almost a century but the owner closed the business earlier this year after the building was sold to new owners.

Now it seems new owners are about to revitalize the space again and are bringing back the restaurant under the same name.

Workers have been seen inside the restaurant in recent weeks getting it ready for its rebirth. It has a new coat of paint, new branding and table and chairs are at the ready awaiting customers again.

The restaurant's reopening date is slated for June 1.