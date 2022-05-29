Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
reliable fish chips

Fish 'n chips joint that closed after 90 years in Toronto is reopening

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A fish 'n chips joint that opened in Toronto in 1930 but shut down a few months ago is reopening.

Reliable Fish 'N Chips has been a Leslieville staple for almost a century but the owner closed the business earlier this year after the building was sold to new owners.

Now it seems new owners are about to revitalize the space again and are bringing back the restaurant under the same name.

Workers have been seen inside the restaurant in recent weeks getting it ready for its rebirth. It has a new coat of paint, new branding and table and chairs are at the ready awaiting customers again.

The restaurant's reopening date is slated for June 1.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Fish 'n chips joint that closed after 90 years in Toronto is reopening

Toronto just got a rooftop patio tiki bar and restaurant for the summer

Bakery known for its fish shaped pastries opening in downtown Toronto

Sweet Jesus ice cream has permanently closed almost all of their Toronto locations

Toronto's popular African restaurant planning major expansion across the province

Man who started making chocolate in his condo now sells Toronto's trendiest treat

15 restaurants for an all you can eat dinner buffet in Toronto

Toronto street prevented from having patios all summer due to construction