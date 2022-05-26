7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto range from a highly anticipated and highly secretive restaurant to one serving elegant Southeast Asian-inspired vegan small plates.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

If you're familiar with Matty's Patties and Fonda Balam or just the iconic character of Matty Matheson in general, you've probably already heard of his newest restaurant. Good luck snagging a table, though, as the place is already booked solid.

This Italian takeout spot just landed near the Scarborough Bluffs, and they specialize in making fresh pasta in a to-go format. They also sell a variety of gelato for a sweet bite at the end.

Beyond biryani, this restaurant in midtown Toronto also serves Turkish street food rolls, curries and small snacks like samosas and onion bhajia.

This takeout restaurant's menu features a long list of Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and just plain old chicken meals. Some of their sides come with chicken too, like their dirty fries and loaded poutine. Find it near Danforth and Pape.

This new vegan restaurant in Kensington Market serves small plates with South Asian and South East Asian influences. Their small plates are nature-themed, with names like "spring," "roots," and "starry night."

This long awaited brewery has finally opened its doors in Liberty Village. Find a selection of craft beer, fun snacks, as well as pop-up vendors like Rodney's Oyster House.

With other locations in Mississauga and Barrie, this low-key joing just opened its newest location in Little India. This Irani-Indian restaurant serves rolls stuffed with fillings like szechuan paneer and chicken green chili, and also offer breakfast on weekends.