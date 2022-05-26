Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto range from a highly anticipated and highly secretive restaurant to one serving elegant Southeast Asian-inspired vegan small plates. 

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend. 

Prime Seafood Palace

If you're familiar with Matty's Patties and Fonda Balam or just the iconic character of Matty Matheson in general, you've probably already heard of his newest restaurant. Good luck snagging a table, though, as the place is already booked solid.

Penne

This Italian takeout spot just landed near the Scarborough Bluffs, and they specialize in making fresh pasta in a to-go format. They also sell a variety of gelato for a sweet bite at the end. 

Charcoal Biryani

Beyond biryani, this restaurant in midtown Toronto also serves Turkish street food rolls, curries and small snacks like samosas and onion bhajia. 

Juicy Birds

This takeout restaurant's menu features a long list of Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and just plain old chicken meals. Some of their sides come with chicken too, like their dirty fries and loaded poutine. Find it near Danforth and Pape.

Hawker

This new vegan restaurant in Kensington Market serves small plates with South Asian and South East Asian influences. Their small plates are nature-themed, with names like "spring," "roots," and "starry night."

Something in the Water Brewing Co.

This long awaited brewery has finally opened its doors in Liberty Village. Find a selection of craft beer, fun snacks, as well as pop-up vendors like Rodney's Oyster House.

Mumbai Frankie

With other locations in Mississauga and Barrie, this low-key joing just opened its newest location in Little India. This Irani-Indian restaurant serves rolls stuffed with fillings like szechuan paneer and chicken green chili, and also offer breakfast on weekends.

Lead photo by

Prime Seafood Palace

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

