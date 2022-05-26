Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
carlos bakery

Carlo's Bakery is opening a downtown Toronto location

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Carlo's Bakery fans soon won't have to trek to Port Credit to get a taste of Hoboken-style goods: a location will soon opening right downtown in Toronto.

If you haven't seen the reality show Cake Boss or the cake vending machines that have popped around town selling slices of Carlo's Bakery cake, you might not know that the show revolved around Carlo's and its outgoing owner, Buddy Valastro.

The show turned Carlo's from a beloved New Jersey icon into a major sensation, even with people here north of the border taking interest.

After teasing the first Canadian location of the bakery for a long time, it finally opened in Mississauga on Jan. 4, 2022.

Now, a Carlo's Bakery Bake Shop Express is opening in Yorkville at 24 Bellair St., which is going to be a lot more accessible for a lot of people living in downtown areas of Toronto.

The bake shop should serve all the usual Carlo's favourites people have come to know and love, including cakes, cannoli and lobster tails.

The Yorkville location of Carlo's should be opening this summer.

Carlo's Bakery

