Toronto is getting a Pokémon-themed Japanese maid cafe later this month

Toronto was left without a Japanese maid-style cafe after the recent closure of Uncle Tetsu's Japanese Angel Cafe.

After the success of its Sailor Moon-themed cafe, Oishiii Sweets has announced that they'll be transforming into a Pokémon-themed maid cafe, with its staff dressed as some of the characters from the popular anime.

Maid cafes are a category of cosplay where restaurant waitresses dress in maid costumes and act as servants while treating their customers as masters. These types of restaurants are widely popular in Japan.

The cafe will be serving up Japanese-inspired drinks and treats while waitresses dressed as Pokémon-inspired maids serve customers.

Each table will have an hour of personal service with its designated maid, who will be hosting games, tableside entertainment, and live performances.

Be advised, there are etiquette rules when it comes to visiting a Japanese maid cafe.

It's encouraged that you ask your maid to feed you your first bite of food or to pat your head or hold your hand. The cafe also asks that you don't touch the maids or ask for their personal information, as disrespectful behaviour won't be tolerated.

If you want to live out your dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, then make sure to grab some tickets before they sell out.

The pop-up cafe runs for a limited time from April 23 through April 24 with several seating times from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Pokémon maid cafe will be located at Oishii Sweets at 3376 Kennedy Road.