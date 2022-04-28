Eat & Drink
Eva Rasciauskas
Posted 5 hours ago
hogtown smoke toronto

BBQ restaurant permanently closes last Toronto location after landlord locks them out

Hogtown Smoke, the food truck turned restaurant that started what became a wave of Southern-style barbecue joints to open in the city has closed its last remaining Toronto location.

The restaurant has unfortunately faced several closures in the past.

First there was their Hogtown location on Colborn followed by The Yard  in the Beaches, then the Smoke Kitchen & Bar on Queen West, and more recently their restaurant in Kensington Market.

Now, the original Hogtown location in the Beaches is no more. For Lease signs are on the windows and a  Termination Notice to Tenant posted to their front door.

"The company has restructured management and we don't believe that Toronto is a place that you can make it in the restaurant business without a millionaire investing in you," Hogtown manager William Randolph told blogTO. 

"The company plans to grow outside of Toronto in places more friendly to small business."

Hogtown Smoke still has one location that's open in Stoney Creek and has been posting ads on Facebook in March calling for servers, bartenders and students looking for part-time work during the summer. They're open every day from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

