Toronto barbecue restaurant gets locked out of another location by landlord

A Toronto barbecue spot that's been locked out of locations before has been locked out of another one by their landlord.

Hogtown Smoke was previously locked out of their Colborne space in 2020.

Now, their Kensington Market location has met a similar fate.

A notice of default and termination of lease has been posted in the window at that location, saying the landlord had terminated the lease effective Feb. 11, 2022, and dated that same day.

The people behind Hogtown Smoke have had other projects close down, like The Yard and Smoke Bar & Kitchen which were in business for less than a year.

A Beaches location and a new Stoney Creek location of Hogtown Smoke remain open.

In addition to the termination of lease, there are also for lease signs in the windows of the Kensington location of Hogtown Smoke.