Toronto Maple Leafs player just tried his first ever Timbit as new flavour drops

Three icons of Canadian culture have come together in a strange corporate throuple over the last few years, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Justin Bieber, and Tim Hortons all seemingly intertwined through partnerships, promotions, and all kinds of wacky Timbit flavours.

The trio of entities came together once again for the recent NHL Next Gen Game, resulting in the drop of an odd new jersey collab between the Leafs and J Biebs, and a corresponding Timbit flavour because why the heck not.

An odd pairing of pro athletes with bite-sized donut morsels that clock in at 70 calories and contain 38 per cent fat was recently put to the test when Leafs players were treated to their first sampling of the new Next Gen Timbit.

Not only was it all caught on video, but the players even threw in their own Barstool-style one-bite reviews of the sprinkle-covered snacks.

New @TimHortons Next Gen timbit, new review 😌 pic.twitter.com/EJMSGxyvqI — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 30, 2022

But the review that stands out the most was that of defenceman Timothy Liljegren, who admitted that he had never — not once in his entire 22 years existing on this earth — enjoyed the rich, sugary, artery-clogging delights of a Timbit.

A monster may have been awoken here, a professional athlete in peak physical form now waking up each day with the newfound appreciation of the simple joys of these calorie-packed spheres of Canadiana, tempting him at pretty much every corner across the entire nation.

And while it may seem unthinkable for a Toronto Maple Leafs player to have gone about a Timbit-free existence, the Swedish-born Liljegren has only been living in Canada since his first stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies back in 2017-2018, so cut the kid some slack.

He clearly enjoyed his first Timbit experience, evident in his surprised facial expression and confirmed with an enthusiastic "That's really good!"

Fellow defenceman Jake Muzzin seemed astonished at the news that Liljegren had just tried his first Timbit, exclaiming "Where have you been?!" Sweden, man. He has been in Sweden.

Liljegren rates the Timbit a 9/10, though his fellow teammates in the buds' locker room weren't all quite as generous in their scores.

It seems nobody on the team was willing to give the Timbit a low rating, at least on camera, with pretty much everyone interviewed giving the new flavour somewhere between 8.0 and 9.2 out of 10.

Except for TJ Brodie and Auston Matthews, who tied for the lowest rating on the team at a mere 7.5. And honestly, even the weakest desserts should get at least an 8. Looking at you, carrot cake.

Matthews didn't stop with his tied-for-team-low rating, chirping teammate Michael Bunting after learning of his 8.9 rating, saying "You're chubby."

Meanwhile, a quick Google search reveals that Matthews, in fact, weighs 24 pounds more than Bunting. And it was only a few months ago that Matthews was recorded rating the Timbiebs Timbits a 9/10, saying he could eat 50 of them.

Sorry, Auston, just stating the facts.