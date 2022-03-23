Limited edition Timbits that match the Justin Bieber Leafs jersey were just released

The Leafs have just unveiled a special "flipside" jersey created in collaboration with Ontario's own Justin Bieber and his fashion brand drew house, but of course Tim Hortons also had to get in on the ultra-Canadian action.

They're releasing limited edition Timbits that match the colours of the reversible jersey, following on the heels of their own collab with Justin Bieber: Timbiebs.

The special Timbits have blue and yellow sprinkles that match the colours of the jersey. The new Leafs jersey is black and blue on one side, and black and yellow on the other.

The Next Gen Timbits from @TimHortons are here!!



Available now through April 5 at participating downtown restaurants.

Try yours today! pic.twitter.com/hyZGPjTdBP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 23, 2022

It's actually the first reversible jersey design in all of North American professional sports, and the Leafs will be wearing it for their annual Next Gen game on March 23.

They're now available at participating downtown Tim Hortons locations until April 5.

That's a tight window to get in on some Next Gen Timbits, so you'll want to head to a Tim Hortons soon if you want to get some or else you might have to pay resellers a hefty price.