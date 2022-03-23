Eat & Drink
justin bieber leafs jersey

Limited edition Timbits that match the Justin Bieber Leafs jersey were just released

The Leafs have just unveiled a special "flipside" jersey created in collaboration with Ontario's own Justin Bieber and his fashion brand drew house, but of course Tim Hortons also had to get in on the ultra-Canadian action.

They're releasing limited edition Timbits that match the colours of the reversible jersey, following on the heels of their own collab with Justin Bieber: Timbiebs.

The special Timbits have blue and yellow sprinkles that match the colours of the jersey. The new Leafs jersey is black and blue on one side, and black and yellow on the other.

It's actually the first reversible jersey design in all of North American professional sports, and the Leafs will be wearing it for their annual Next Gen game on March 23.

The new Timbits have blue and yellow sprinkles, and look to be black in colour or glazed with a dark-coloured icing.

They're now available at participating downtown Tim Hortons locations until April 5.

That's a tight window to get in on some Next Gen Timbits, so you'll want to head to a Tim Hortons soon if you want to get some or else you might have to pay resellers a hefty price.

