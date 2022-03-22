Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 35 minutes ago
belly buster toronto

Here's what's replacing a beloved Toronto record store that closed

A popular Toronto record store that closed permanently about a year ago is being replaced by something unexpected.

While Soundscapes may have been known for selling records by artists from Sub Pop for years, their space in Toronto is now becoming a sub shop.

Belly Buster Submarines now has signage up under the iconic old Soundscapes sign in Little Italy, reading "coming soon."

The restaurant chain posted news of the new location to their social media, with most people commenting positively and one person commenting "RIP Soundscapes."

Though it may be a huge shift for the storefront, at least the sandwich shop is pretty much equally iconic in this city. While Soundscapes may have opened back in 1999, Belly Buster has been around since 1974.

They're known for their subs "stacked" with lots of cold cuts as well as their legendary turkey bacon sandwiches.

The shop's original location is the one that's been open for decades, but they already have another location on King West, and recently opened a third where another well-known closed business used to be: at 1162 Queen St. E. in the former Purple Purl space.

Lead photo by

blogTO

