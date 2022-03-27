Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant with suspiciously similar menu to Terroni has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant from ex-Terroni staff that that was called out for their surprisingly similar menu to their former employer has permanently closed.

LJS Khasos replaced restaurant Peartree which was in operation for over 25 years, but wasn't able to make it up to the year mark itself.

In addition to Italian and American fare, the restaurant had started serving brunch seven days a week in late 2021. They had a patio and sun room.

Their Instagram remained active up until near the end of 2021, but it's been radio silence since then and their website has disappeared.

According to Stephanie Dickison, a Bailiff's Notice has been posted in the window of the restaurant.

The restaurant had posted several hiring notices on social media, in July 2021 shortly after they opened but also in October and November 2021.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

