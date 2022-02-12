Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
little aaa toronto

Toronto restaurant abruptly closes and is already becoming something else

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto restaurant and bar has shuttered abruptly without notice, but it looks like something new is already on the way for the space.

Little AAA was the sibling bar of Triple A Bar, also known as Big AAA.

It was known for comfort food with soulful inspiration like chicken n' waffles, ribs and mac n' cheese.

little aaa toronto

Signs for Daddy's Chicken in the window of Little AAA. Photo by blogTO.

Little AAA also made headlines for trying to create innovative solutions for curbside dining in the form of private huts which they were later forced to remove.

Triple A Bar raised $16,800 to survive through a GoFundMe created in May 2021. The bars had experienced multiple break-ins prior to creating the fundraiser.

It appears as though Little AAA is now being replaced by something called Daddy's Chicken judging by signs in the window.

Triple A Bar is still in operation.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant abruptly closes and is already becoming something else

You can now get a chocolate flight with your beer tastings in Toronto

Toronto man who has a day job as an engineer selling Mexican food as a side hustle

Toronto bakery vandalized with pro-Putin graffiti after owner sides with Ukraine

Toronto restaurant from celebrity chef abruptly closes just months after opening

Lilly Singh surprises staff when she shows up to eat at Mississauga restaurant

Rare whiskey bottle shaped like the CN Tower appears in popular TV series

Toronto restaurants no longer want you to have their phone number