Toronto restaurant abruptly closes and is already becoming something else

A Toronto restaurant and bar has shuttered abruptly without notice, but it looks like something new is already on the way for the space.

Little AAA was the sibling bar of Triple A Bar, also known as Big AAA.

It was known for comfort food with soulful inspiration like chicken n' waffles, ribs and mac n' cheese.

Little AAA also made headlines for trying to create innovative solutions for curbside dining in the form of private huts which they were later forced to remove.

Triple A Bar raised $16,800 to survive through a GoFundMe created in May 2021. The bars had experienced multiple break-ins prior to creating the fundraiser.

It appears as though Little AAA is now being replaced by something called Daddy's Chicken judging by signs in the window.

Triple A Bar is still in operation.