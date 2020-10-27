Eat & Drink
Little AAA toronto

Toronto restaurant forced to remove private dining huts from curbside patio

A Toronto restaurant was forced to remove huts they had just put up to help fight against the cold while people are still banned from their dining room.

BBQ spot Little AAA in Leslieville added huts to their patio meant for two to four people, which were completely transparent and covered to keep diners warm and dry, posting about them on social media. 

Louis Cifer recently added similar pods to their patio on the Danforth, but with one crucial difference. 

While Louis Cifer's pods are on the sidewalk right next to the restaurant, Little AAA's are part of their curb lane patio, which isn't supposed to have a structure per CafeTO guidelines. As such, they were slapped with a notice of violation on Oct. 24.

Little AAA toronto

Notice of violation for structures in curb lane patio. Photo by Little AAA.

"Tents/structures are not permitted in right of way (sidewalks and curb lanes) to ensure full visibility for people driving, on bikes and pedestrians," the guidelines read.

"The pods were put in place as a safe means to try and help maintain our business while the indoor dining has been put on hold and the not great weather has come our way," says a spokesperson for Little AAA.

Little AAA still has a heated patio where you can dine on quesadillas, nachos and brisket tacos.

