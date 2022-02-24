People in Toronto are lining up around the block for Randy's Patties ahead of closure

Lineups for Randy's in Toronto are now blocks long in the wake of the restaurant announcing they're officially closing on Saturday.

The legendary spot for patties has been around for 40 years, and there's been a massive outcry in the city upon hearing it's going to close.

The restaurant posted an official statement to their Instagram saying they were closing due to issues with construction on Eglinton, aging staff and problems surrounding lockdowns, as well as manufacturing and supply chain issues.

Drake himself had offered via social media to buy up Randy's to keep it from closing, but did not appear to be one of the people in the snaking line on Feb. 24.

The line has been stretching along Eglinton down Oakwood. People near the front tell blogTO they've been waiting about an hour and a half.

Staff have been coming out regularly to announce to the line when batches of patties are going in the oven.

Randy's posted an update to their Instagram story reading, "We do not take preorders, we are open today until we sell out and it is first come first serve. We only got three people in the back making patties so please be patient with us, we are a family-run business and we can only hand cut so many in one day."

They concluded, "We gotta apologize ahead of time if we sell out early."

If you're looking for one more last-minute taste of patties from Randy's, you better get there quick.