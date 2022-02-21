Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
kettlemans bagels toronto

Ottawa bagel store Kettlemans opening first location in downtown Toronto next week

Bagel lovers can rejoice as Kettlemans Bagel is opening its first downtown Toronto location next week.

The first Toronto location of the popular Ottawa-based bagel shop opened its doors in Etobicoke in Nov. 2020, with an announcement in Aug. 2021, saying there would be a second location.

Due to delays, the second location wasn't able to open in 2021 but things seem to be on track as the bagel shop announced the grand opening of its Bathurst Street location.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to serve our menu to the downtown Toronto community, who we know are food-obsessed," says CEO and Founder, Craig Buckley.

Kettlemans uses a wood-burning oven to make traditional Montreal-style bagels, with a 400-year-old recipe. Even Montrealers say that the company's bagels are the real deal.

Not only does the shop sell fresh bagels, but it also sells a variety of spreads, sandwiches, and pastries.

Just like the Etobicoke location, the downtown location will also be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year meaning you can satisfy your carb craving anytime, especially after a night out.

The new opening hasn't been without controversy, with a bright sign irking nearby condo residents.

Kettlemans at 33 Bathurst Street opens its doors on Mar. 3.

Hector Vasquez

