Ottawa bagel store Kettleman's is opening its first Toronto location next week

Toronto's very first location of Kettleman's Bagel Co. is finally about to open.

After more than a year in the making, Ottawa's popular 24-hour bagel shop has announced that its store in Etobicoke's Alderwoods Plaza is days from launching.

If all goes according to plan, the bagel brand should be opening on November 12.

Torontonians will be able to order decked out bagels straight from the wood-fired oven all day, any day.

According to Kettleman's, they've started staff training at the Etobicoke store and will be up and running by next week.

Kettleman's has been operating in Ottawa since 1993, and is considered one of the city's foremost spots for delectable rings, purportedly rolling up around 6,000 bagels a day.

The Toronto store was supposed to launch last fall, but the opening was postponed by over a year.