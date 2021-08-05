Ottawa bagel store Kettlemans opening first location in downtown Toronto

Kettlemans Bagel opened its first Toronto location in Etobicoke less than a year ago, and soon bagel lovers in the downtown core will also have easy access to the doughy, savoury treats.

According to Daniel Reyes Cocka, Kettlemans' director of marketing and communications, the bagel shop is officially set to open its second GTA location at Front and Niagara Streets later this year.

Kettlemans, which is based in Ottawa and currently operates three locations there, makes traditional Montreal-style bagels using a wood-burning oven and a 400-year-old recipe.

Their bagels are widely beloved and have even received a stamp of approval from at least a few Montreal-born bagel lovers.

Like the Etobicoke store, the new location will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and it will sell a variety of spreads, sandwiches and pastries in addition to the iconic bagels.

Kettlemans also recently launched a bagel subscription service in Ottawa, and the service is expected to expand to the GTA in the coming months.