lunar new year 2022

10 restaurants doing Lunar New Year meal deals in Toronto for 2022

Restaurants doing Lunar New Year meal deals in Toronto for 2022 are here to help you celebrate and feast. The 16-day festival began Jan. 31 and lasts until Feb. 15, and this year's animal cycle is the Water Tiger, which only comes around once every 60 years.

Here are restaurants doing Lunar New Year meal deals in Toronto for 2022.

Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant

A menu that feeds three to four people for $128 from this legendary spot in Little Tokyo includes crab claws, ginger scallion fried cod, garlic beef tenderloin, a wild mushroom medley, prosperity lobster and golden fried rice. You can also add on a Red Pocket cocktail, and orders can be made online.

Avling Brewery

A Lunar New Year menu from this Leslieville brewery includes rice cake, congee, steamed cod and roast duck, and it's packaged with three bottles of barrel-aged beer, party favours and a curated playlist in a branded insulated tote bag. Part of the proceeds will be donated to mental health programs. You can order for pickup or delivery online.

Yueh Tung

$88 four-course sets from this Little Tokyo restaurant feed four to five and include a whole sweet and sour tilapia, chili chicken, shrimp and pork dumplings with noodles and Chinese broccoli, and can be ordered via their website.

Congee Queen on Yonge

For Lunar New Year, this restaurant with multiple locations across the city is offering a special shrimp ball and scallop dish that's only available from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13. You can order at the restaurant or via their app.

Holt's Cafe Toronto

This cafe inside a department store with locations both in Yorkville and shopping centre Yorkdale is offering a Lunar New Year tea from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7 that includes both sweet and savoury elements like five spice crab salad, tofu banh mi and sesame balls. Call or email for more info.

Alma

This restaurant in Bloorcourt is doing a Lunar New Year menu of duck spring rolls, whole steamed branzino, yuchoy, wok fried longevity noodles and a persimmon pudding. View the menu and preorder via Ambassador.

Shangri-La Hotel Toronto

This Financial District Hotel is doing a Lunar New Year afternoon tea for two for $196 with dim sum items and Asian-inspired desserts from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6. You can get more info or make a reservation by phone or by emailing lobbyreservations.slto@shangri-la.com.

Momofuku Toronto

A special duck ssam meal from this iconic restaurant with a Toronto location in the Financial District comes with bibb lettuce, house kimchi and multigrain rice. At $70 per person, it's available for or pick up from the restaurant. You can preorder through Ambassador or by contacting the restaurant at toreservation@momofuku.com.

May Yan Seafood Restaurant

Starting Jan. 26, you can call to preorder a $188 meal from this Scarborough restaurant that includes abalone, dried scallops, fish maw, dried oysters, pig trotters, shrimp, BBQ duck, fish balls, Napa cabbage and lotus root.

Lai Wah Heen

Choose from options that include braised abalone, braised dried oyster, roasted squab and lobster casserole when ordering from this Little Tokyo restaurant for Lunar New Year. Call the restaurant for more info.

