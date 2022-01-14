You can now get cookie dough cake slices in Toronto but they keep selling out

From X-rated waffles to torched marshmallows, there are a ton of places to get your sweet fix in the city. You can now get cookie dough cake slices in Toronto but you'll have to act quick as they keep selling out.

Short & Sweet Bakery is known for its different variety of baked goods such as cupcakes, cheesecake bars, cookie dough, and even cookie sandwiches. The bakery is whipping up a ton of desserts daily to feed your sweet tooth craving.

Unlike other typical bakeries, the shop wanted to give everyone the option to try their most popular cakes without having to order a full cake.

Their caramel cookie dough cake is one of their most popular whole signature cakes so the bakery decided to sell slices of the cake and it instantly was a hit, selling out within hours of the bakery opening.

The bakery isn't just limited to whipping up your classic flavours such as chocolate or vanilla but likes to experiment with different flavours to make their cupcake of the month. "It's like Wonka's factory around here so we're always playing around with different flavour combinations," says the bakery.

If you're looking to get a whole cake for a birthday or special occasion make to check out their three-layered cakes that range in flavours such as Oreo and lemon drop.

Cake slices are also available for most of their cakes, with their top three flavours being caramel cookie dough, vanilla birthday cake and blueberry mascarpone. There is a rotation of what cake slices are available so make sure to keep an eye out on their Instagram.

Looking to get your hands on a cookie dough cake slice? Make sure to call ahead to reserve a slice as these go by insanely fast.