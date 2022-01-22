Toronto's most famous patio gets shut down by authorities

A covered, heated patio at a Toronto restaurant that's been around for over 50 years was just shut down by municipal authorities.

Italian restaurant Cafe Diplomatico took to Instagram to let people know the news.

"As a result of intervention by several municipal authorities, we have to close the outdoor patio," reads the restaurant's post.

The City has been on a blitz shutting down patios that are covered and heated and don't meet current guidelines of having two fully open sides.

Cafe Dip's patio is very sheltered, and even encloses a fire hydrant which surprisingly has never been an issue for the restaurant or the City. It's known as a gathering space for watching soccer games on big screens, snacking on antipasto and drinking pitchers of beer.

During this time when restaurants have only been able to serve people on outdoor patios despite frigid weather, the line for the Cafe Dip patio has been out the door.

"We are determined to reopen the patio ASAP," reads Cafe Dip's post.

They should be able to reopen the patio at the same time indoor dining is allowed to reopen on Jan. 31. Until then, they'll be doing takeout and delivery.