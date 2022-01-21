Toronto shuts down restaurant patios for being too covered

If you've noticed the covered Toronto patio where you've been going for sheltered drinks in freezing temperatures is no longer there, it's because the City has been shutting them down left and right in a blitz.

On Jan. 11, taco restaurant Atomic 10 was told their sheltered patio was "enclosed" and they'd have to take their expensive plexiglass modifications down.

The restaurant had purchased pieces of hand-cut plexiglass for $350 each for a total of about $5,ooo.

"It was not in compliance apparently having air pockets throughout the patio," Anna Canzona, who co-owns Atomic 1o with Victor Reinoso.

They were instructed to remove the two full sides of the patio including the plexiglass and wooden barriers, so rather than completely tear the shelter down and have outdoor diners suffer, the restaurant opted to shift back to a takeout-only model until they can reopen on Jan. 31.

"Our phones have not stopped ringing with people trying to come and dine with us on our lovely patio. Being one of the only warm enclosed patios on St. Clair the support had been tremendous," says Canzona.

"We considered taking it down but it would be way too cold in the minus weather, and we didn't want to jeopardize our patrons having a bad experience with us."

Jules Bistro also posted about their patio no longer being allowed to operate the very next day on Jan. 12, and more recently on Jan. 20, Henry VIII also posted their patio was shut down.

"A patio that is covered by a roof, canopy, tent, awning or other element must have at least two full sides of the entire outdoor area open to the outdoors and ensure that they are not substantially blocked by any walls or other impermeable physical barriers," according to the Reopening Ontario Act.

"If the patio is equipped with a retractable roof and the roof is retracted, the patio must have at least one full side of the outdoor area that is open to the outdoors and ensure that it is not substantially blocked by any walls or other impermeable physical barriers."