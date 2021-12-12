Toronto restaurant has a fire hydrant on its enclosed patio

Enclosed patios can get pretty interesting in Toronto, but one particular restaurant actually has a fire hydrant on theirs, right next to where people dine.

Cafe Diplomatico's patio has actually been home to a functioning fire hydrant for over 50 years. Weirdly, it's never been a problem.

"We have not had any issues with the fire hydrant on our enclosed patio since 1968," Connie Mastrangelo, part of the family that owns and operates Cafe Dip, tells blogTO.

The restaurant is an Italian spot that's known for serving all the classics like antipasto, pizza, pasta and drinks, but its crown jewel might be a large corner patio where people often gather for soccer games.

Toronto has totally signed off on the fire hydrant being there for all 53 years it's been stationed on the patio. If the fire hydrant ever needs to be used, patrons simply have to move out of the way.

This winter season, Cafe Dip is planning on operating their enclosed patio for as long as they possibly can. It all depends on weather: if it gets too cold or there are major storms, the patio won't be able to operate.

It's still open for now, so if you want to snag one of the quirkiest seats in town and slurp spaghetti next to a fire hydrant, head on over.