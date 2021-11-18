Toronto just got its first Shiba Inu themed restaurant

If you love precious fluffy Shiba Inu dogs, poke and bubble tea, Toronto just got a restaurant that will feel like it was created just for you.

Shiba Inu Poke just opened up, and they're serving Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and Korean-inspired boba tea.

The food looks tasty, but the decor put cuteness into overdrive: there's a cute Shiba Inu outside and on the sign, and they're also all over the walls, drinking boba tea and flying through space.

Not to mention, there are also all kinds of Shiba Inu plushies lying around. It's like, which Shiba Inu are you going to take a selfie with first?!

The menu carries the theme through with rice shaped like a Shiba Inu in their bowls and "Shiba Boba."

"Shiba Poke" includes options like the Shiba Bowl for $17.45 with torched salmon, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, kimchi, sesame seeds, green onion, corn, nori, pumpkin seeds, toasted almond and crispy onion.

They also offer a "Shiba Pizza" in the shape of a Shiba Inu for $4.50 that's topped with brown sugar tapioca.

You can also build your own poke bowl, and a wide range of drinks includes options like mango matcha boba, grass jelly milk tea, strawberry cheesecake boba, peach orange lemongrass tea, green tea cheese foam, and dalgona latte with boba.

The restaurant comes to us from the same people behind restaurants with similarly "viral" themes Poop Cafe and Unicorn Cafe.

"We love Shiba Inu," owner Lien Nguyen tells blogTO. "We also have a Shiba, seven months old, named Max at home."

The Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed of hunting dog. They're small to medium in size, alert, agile, and known for their boxy faces, pointy little ears, curly tails and golden fur.

They've also become the face of the "doge" meme that's been popular on the internet for ages now (it even had a cryptocurrency named after it).

So far, this would appear to be Toronto's first Shiba Inu restaurant, and it just opened Nov. 16 at 245A Kennedy Ave. in Bloor West Villahe.