10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto include a cushy new Chinese restaurant for four-foot long noodles and a humble takeout counter for Japanese onigiri. And if you're looking for something fun to do this winter, we now have a heated jungle-themed patio that's open year-round.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in October.

The neon "Pizza Is Life" sign says it all. The folks behind Piano Piano know how to stick with a theme, replacing their pastel-themed brunch concept of Cafe CanCan with a red-washed getaway for bubbly-crusted sourdough pizzas on Harbord.

Ossington staple Oddseoul now has a two-storey sister restaurant on Dupont serving up largely the same vibe: plates of shareable Korean-inspired eats and cocktails. Neon Tiger takes over Playa Cabana Hacienda with chill vibes and, naturally, lots of neon.

After more than a year of renovations, this East York counter of Filipino takeout has finally opened. Head here for combos of pork adobo and sinigang na baboy. Their dessert drinks go beyond Halo Halo: Elmer's also has Buco Pandan and Gulaman Sago.

Hulking brick toasts and milk tea with bear-shaped ice cubes take the city's Hong Kong-style cafes to the next level. This Yonge and Finch restaurant also served decked out pineapple buns and a whole list of cha chaang teng drinks.

The folks behind the regional Chinese pop-up Sunny's have opened an upscale sister restaurant in Yorkville. Expect bowtie-clad servers, moody booth seating and Sichuan chili oil belt noodles spanning four feet long.

It doesn't get simpler than this humble shop at Dundas and Bathurst. Midday Japanese comfort food looks like soy braised pork, cups of strawberry milk and onigiri galore, made fresh daily.

Winter is coming but that doesn't mean we have to give up patio season for good. Brothers Andy and Arda Akin have just opened up a candelit restaurant and cocktail bar on Queen Street East with a forest-themed patio equipped with heaters.

Beef tartare with gochujang and congee with truffle and mushrooms are just a few of the dishes at Yorkville's new fine dining restaurant. Chefs are cooking up French cuisine with Korean inspo at this dinner destination.

The owner of the West Indian grocery staple Rubini is now home to a takeout counter serving hearty Jamaican eats. Scotchiees just celebrated their grand opening with a hot table overflowing with jerk chicken and curries.

The obsession of Squid Games has people rushing to their nearest Korean bars for dalgona candy. Thankfully we now have this hub, which had its grand opening earlier this month, for Korean street food, soju, the occasional Squid Games-themed snack and K-pop playlists.