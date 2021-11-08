It looks like we'll be seeing a Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons collab very soon

It appears that we'll be seeing a collaboration between two legendary Canadians, coming very soon.

Justin Bieber posted to Instagram on Monday, with the caption "working on something" and tagged Tim Hortons.

The post shows the singer's tatted arms reaching for some jewellery with a Tim Hortons cup placed in the shot.

The coffee chain commented on the photo with the eyes emoji in anticipation of what's to come.

The singer is known to frequent Tim Hortons when he's back home in Canada. In 2018, Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted grabbing some donuts and coffee at a shop in Toronto.

A note featured in the photo Bieber posted reads "Justin Bieber @ Tim Hortons.com," appearing to be an email address.

blogTO sent an email to the address and recieved a response saying:

"Hey there, If you've made it here by now, you deserve to know that something special is brewing between me and Tims in Canada and the U.S. More to come...Thanks, JB."

There's a possibility the collab could be similar to when Shawn Mendes was featured on the cups at Tim Hortons in 2019.

blogTO reached out to Tim Hortons Canada for further details. The company responded saying that more information about the collab will be shared in the coming weeks.