Burger's Priest just opened their 26th location and here's what the founder thinks of it now

Ontario restaurant chain with a cult following Burger's Priest just opened their 26th location.

It's a huge milestone compared to how they started with their first four-seat location in 2010. Founder Shant Mardirosian is no longer involved with the chain, but he's glad it's still around.

"Wow," Mardirosian tells blogTO. "26 locations, that's great. I still remember the first one in the Beaches almost 12 years ago."

He first founded the chain of restaurants with one location, and by now the brand has exploded to two dozen locations in Ontario and two in Alberta.

"I'm always happy when I see a new one pop up," says Madirosian. "It always brings back great memories."

People lined up for the restaurant at the peak of the burger boom, when outrageous, high quality hamburgers and the like were as popular as can be. They quickly became known for their "not-so-secret menu" with creations like grilled cheese ice cream sandwiches.

The newest location of Burger's Priest just opened in Newmarket, and it's definitely larger than the original 350-square-foot affair with a single meat grinder.

As for Madirosian, burger lovers may have been sad to learned he moved on from ground beef, but fans of pizza were excited to see him open up his own pizzeria on Dundas West in the location where Italian restaurant Campagnolo once was.

It's called Fourth Man in the Fire, and it specializes in pizza with just as much mass appeal as Burger's Priest. He's even started a donut brand that operates out of the pizza restaurant called Harry and Heels. Both are inspired by the iconic fast food feel of American cuisine (so not a far cry from burgers).

"I don't eat burgers much these days as I'm focused on donuts and pizza," says Mardirosian.