burgers priest restaurant

The guy behind the original Burger's Priest is opening a new restaurant

What's better than one of the most popular burger chains in Toronto? Pizza and affordable beer, of course!

The man behind the original Burger's Priest, Shant Mardirosian, is opening a pizzeria called The Fourth Man in the Fire in the old Campagnolo space on Dundas West. He had retired for a brief stint starting in 2017, Burger's Priest having been sold to Crave It.

The menu will consist of 18-inch Midwestern American pies (think old school Domino's, Papa John's and Pizza Hut) along with sharing salads, panzerotti and mozzarella sticks. To drink, there'll be $3.75 beers and $5 glasses of an array of wines.

The name is a Biblical reference that's loosely intended to save the people of Toronto from spending too much on eating out. 

Mardirosian knows former owner of the space Craig Harding from throwing Burger's Priest Christmas parties at Campagnolo. Slated to open in mid-August, the space is already being made over into what Mardirosian terms "pizzeria green," a subtle shade of dark olive.

Amy Carlberg

