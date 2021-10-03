Toronto is getting a new food hall filled with pie sandwiches and tacos

Love pie and tacos? A new mini food hall is coming to Toronto that's going to feel like it's custom built just for you.

Ossington Canteen has yet to open its doors, but they teased their opening with limited-time CafeTO patio service featuring offerings from their soon-to-be vendors like Pies by Squires and Republic of Tacos.

Pies by Squires is a local chef-driven British-style pie company, and Republic of Tacos is a new Texas-style breakfast taco project.

The Canteen has also doubled the pies by taking on Gertie's as well, a local peanut butter pie company by the chef behind Il Covo.

On the patio, they offered veggie quiche, honey pie, mushy peas and a Big-Mac-style "McSteak bake" puff pastry slice from Pies by Squires, and breakfast tacos and homemade salsas from Republic of Tacos.

Breakfast tacos include options like the "Classic" with bacon or chorizo, refried beans, crispy potato, cheese and scrambled egg, or the "No Mas" with chile braised short rib and beef chuck barbacoa with queso.

In mid-August, they closed their patio, and began renovations on their permanent home at 217 Ossington Ave.

Republic of Tacos products should be made in house from now on, and fresh and frozen options should be available from Pies by Squires.

Ossington Canteen confirmed with blogTO they're about a month away from opening their doors. Lovers of pie and tacos will be waiting.