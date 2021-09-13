Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurants

10 restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Summer is over in precious few days, but there are still a ton of great restaurants that have opened in Toronto to check out. In this city, we love our patios, so it's a bummer our time on them has been restricted a bit, but it's not too late to make the most of the season.

Here are some restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over.

1 Kitchen

If you've let summer pass by without checking out the city's newest hotel, head to this restaurant there to give it a look and have a sustainable, local meal surrounded by lush interior design.

Milou

Part cafe, part bistro, part bar, this restaurant has become a new hotspot on Dundas West. Expect sophisticated options like takes on octopus, soft shell crab and tomato salad, as well as breakfast.

Stock TC

Encompassing a bar and grocery store, this restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton has it all. Brought to us by the minds behind Cumbrae's and Terroni, chow down on burgers and sip on cocktails at this destination.

stock tc toronto

A seat on the rooftop patio at Stock T.C. is a good spot to toast to the end of summer. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Paris Paris

Recently moved to new digs on Ossington, this wine bar is better than ever with a patio full of picnic tables, the same great grapes as always and a menu of snacks like wine and fries to soak up all the vino.

Toronto Beach Club

Feel like you didn't get enough beach time this summer? Have a last hurrah at this newly opened restaurant next to Woodbine Beach that's dishing up a loungey resort experience all the time, with a humongous patio and Mediterranean snacks.

toronto beach club

Seafood towers is just one thing on the menu at the Drake-approved Toronto Beach Club. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Tacos 101

If tacos are your thing, head to this restaurant in Kensington Market for an end-of-summer taco fiesta. There's no better way to send the season out in style while spending some time in the sunshine in the middle of one of Toronto's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

The Octopus Garden

Cheers to the end of summer on this tucked-away Parkdale patio that's all about secrecy and style. If you feel like you need just a few more hot summer pics for your social media, plus some bistro eats, this is the place for you.

octopus garden

The lush patio at Octopus Garden has been Parkdale's worst-kept secret this summer. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Bar St. Lo

This restaurant with a patio across from St. Lawrence Market is where you can toast to all the freshness that an end of summer harvest brings. Think albacore, foie grass and classy cocktails.

Oji Seichi

Ramen is one of those meals that's perfect for a transitional time: great for either breaking a sweat to beat the heat, or to warm up if there's a bit of a chill in the air. The noodles at this new restaurant in East Chinatown are handmade, so you'll definitely want to give them a try soon.

oji seichi

The Japanese eats at Oji Seichi in East Chinatown have been a huge hit since opening this summer. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Skyflower

This rooftop that peers out over Little Italy is the ultimate spot for a sunset skyline portrait, a few drinks and fun snacks like popcorn chicken, ribs and duck confit tacos. You can now also squeeze the max amount of fun into your last summer days by starting them with brunch here.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at 1 Kitchen

Join the conversation Load comments

10 restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over

Tim Hortons' wonky smile cookies are back for 2021

Toronto cookie shop is so popular it keeps opening new locations

Thai restaurant known for its home-cooked dishes has permanently closed

Toronto startup Sumer promises to deliver your groceries in 15 minutes

Toronto cafe known for its homemade cookies has permanently closed

Subway restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto sushi restaurant that was a local favourite has permanently closed