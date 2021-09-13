10 restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over

Summer is over in precious few days, but there are still a ton of great restaurants that have opened in Toronto to check out. In this city, we love our patios, so it's a bummer our time on them has been restricted a bit, but it's not too late to make the most of the season.

Here are some restaurants to check out in Toronto before summer is over.

If you've let summer pass by without checking out the city's newest hotel, head to this restaurant there to give it a look and have a sustainable, local meal surrounded by lush interior design.

Part cafe, part bistro, part bar, this restaurant has become a new hotspot on Dundas West. Expect sophisticated options like takes on octopus, soft shell crab and tomato salad, as well as breakfast.

Encompassing a bar and grocery store, this restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton has it all. Brought to us by the minds behind Cumbrae's and Terroni, chow down on burgers and sip on cocktails at this destination.

Recently moved to new digs on Ossington, this wine bar is better than ever with a patio full of picnic tables, the same great grapes as always and a menu of snacks like wine and fries to soak up all the vino.

Feel like you didn't get enough beach time this summer? Have a last hurrah at this newly opened restaurant next to Woodbine Beach that's dishing up a loungey resort experience all the time, with a humongous patio and Mediterranean snacks.

If tacos are your thing, head to this restaurant in Kensington Market for an end-of-summer taco fiesta. There's no better way to send the season out in style while spending some time in the sunshine in the middle of one of Toronto's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Cheers to the end of summer on this tucked-away Parkdale patio that's all about secrecy and style. If you feel like you need just a few more hot summer pics for your social media, plus some bistro eats, this is the place for you.

This restaurant with a patio across from St. Lawrence Market is where you can toast to all the freshness that an end of summer harvest brings. Think albacore, foie grass and classy cocktails.

Ramen is one of those meals that's perfect for a transitional time: great for either breaking a sweat to beat the heat, or to warm up if there's a bit of a chill in the air. The noodles at this new restaurant in East Chinatown are handmade, so you'll definitely want to give them a try soon.

This rooftop that peers out over Little Italy is the ultimate spot for a sunset skyline portrait, a few drinks and fun snacks like popcorn chicken, ribs and duck confit tacos. You can now also squeeze the max amount of fun into your last summer days by starting them with brunch here.