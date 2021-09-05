This just opened Vietnamese bakery in Toronto is already selling out of everything

Vietnamese food has arrived in Toronto in a whole new way with the team at LÀ LÁ Bakeshop responsible for showcasing just how good Vietnamese desserts can be.

Started last year by two people who had lost their jobs because of the lockdowns, LÀ LÁ Bakeshop originated as an out-of-home bakery with one person doing to baking and the other delivering the products to people across the city.

It was an instant hit among the city's Vietnamese community so this year the team decided to open up their own shop in the Annex.

"We just wanted a place our loyal customers could stop by and grab something without ordering ahead of time, we had no idea how welcoming the community would be," Co-Founder Brian Tran told blogTO.

"People have been popping their head in and excited to see what we carry, the response has been incredible.

Located at 346A Bloor Street West, the bakeshop did their soft opening last week and quickly sold out of nearly everything they carried, having to turn people away most of the day as they worked to bake more products.

With the Grand Opening expected in the next week or two, the LÀ LÁ Bakeshop team is excited to introduce Toronto to Vietnamese food they may have never tried before.

"We want to show people that Vietnamese food doesn't end at phở and Bánh mì," Tran explained.

Some of the most popular products available at the Bakeshop include their famous Roasted Seaweed Roll Cake, Salted Egg Cakes, and several desserts made with Durian which Tran assures that they have made sure to not skimp on the flavour despite the controversial fruit's stinky reputation.

Those who can't resist a good Bánh mì will also be excited to learn that they've also created the Bánh mì croissant, all the typical ingredients of the beloved sandwich served inside a soft croissant.

With so many businesses having closed down over the past year and a half, seeing a new one open to much fanfare and excitement is always a good feeling and one the city seems to be already welcoming with open arms.