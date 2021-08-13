Toronto's new Insta-worthy cafe is giving away free pink food and drinks this weekend

The only thing better than good food is good food that you can use to flex on Instagram. Toronto's Nava Social knows that all too well as the coffee shop just opened its second location on Waterloo Terrace near King and Spadina.

Opening in the location that used to belong to Feel Good Guru, Nava Social's new spot is smaller than their original Corktown location serving as more of a grab-and-go spot rather than a dine in experience.

To promote the new location, they're offering free baked goods, coffee, and their brand new Rosa drink all weekend long. The Rosa is a pink horchata based drink served cold and made with dehydrated apple, dehydrated peaches, almonds, walnuts and beet extract.

"It tastes like my childhood and tastes like a great summer moment," owner Gabriel Navarro told blogTO.

"We're only going to have it at the Waterloo location for promotion and if people really like it we'll keep it on the menu at that location."

Even if you've never been to Nava Social, you may recognize their drinks as the cafe has gone viral on TikTok thanks to the stunning aesthetic of some of their more colourful offerings.

Being open for only a week, the new location has already been embraced by the community with the Nava Social team already considering expanding further across Toronto and perhaps some day even opening locations in cities such as Montreal or Kelowna.

The passion for coffee shops that are also a part of a community is what inspired Navarro to dive into the business and do things such as turn the original Nava Social location into a bodega of sorts, also offering products like milk and flour throughout the pandemic so locals wouldn't have to worry about grocery shopping in a crowded store.

"In general we decided to open a second location because we saw the need of coffee," Navarro said.

"I want people to get coffee with us for the experience, I want them to leave with a great experience on their taste buds. And a focus on education, I want people to understand where the coffee is coming from. I think if people understand where the coffee is coming from they'll love it more and want to support local businesses like us."

Coffee in the morning is a necessity for many, and it's always a little bit more special when it comes from a place that cares about the community.