One of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants is opening a second location

A second location is opening for one of the most popular Thai restaurants in Toronto, and it'll serve the totally opposite side of the city.

Sala Thai is located at 1262 Danforth Ave., and makes the most divinely fluffy egg-wrapped pad thai, the most flavourful tom yum and khao soi, and prettiest mango sticky rice. The original location opened up in 2017.

Now, they've announced they're opening up a brand new location across the city at 20 Lockport Ave. in Etobicoke, giving a whole new area access to their Thai delights.

The same people behind Sala also operate Imm Thai Kitchen, and the chef recently opened a new restaurant called Mo Thai (named after herself) in Mississauga in April. Chef Mo is a native of Isaan in Thailand.

Chef Mo is the nickname of Kasorn Meepan, who along with opening restaurants has been occupying herself during the pandemic by making hilarious videos and posting them to social media.