This secret pizza joint in Toronto is hidden inside a crepe shop

One of Toronto's crepe shops now hides a pizza joint from someone who's spent years working in some of the city's best Italian restaurant

Rose Pizza started out as a ghost kitchen project, and now has grown into a full-fledged storefront shared with Millie Creperie.

It was started up in December 2020 as a ghost kitchen, founder Justin Xerri finding himself out of work after 10 years in the industry.

Before the lockdown, he was involved with Good Son at Assembly Chef's Hall in Toronto's hard-hit Financial District, which wasn't able to open at all for a long period.

During the lockdown, he and the other partners at that location decided to part ways.

His career also includes gigs at restaurants Fusaro's, Planta and Soho House.

Xerri first started up Rose by buying an outdoor pizza oven and doing backyard pizza parties, which can still be booked to this day.

"The encouragement and feedback lead me to want to keep going during the winter," Xerri tells blogTO.

Rose Pizza came to share the space with Millie simply by connecting through Toronto's local Food and Wine Industry Navigator group on Facebook.

"My dough is mix between American NYC and Napoli, Italy," says Xerri. "I like the fresh and soft inside with a crunchy exterior and thin crust."

Pizzas are relatively basic but thoughtful in terms of toppings, with whimsical names like the "Dreamer of Dreams" mushroom white pizza or the "Roni Tor'rona" red pizza.

Uber Eats prices start at $13.99 for the "Classic Cheese Red Pizza" with marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and basil and extra virgin olive oil to finish.

For $14.50, the fermented chili and roasted pineapple white pizza is topped with chili oil, mozzarella, basil, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions, and roasted pineapple, finished with Mike's Hot Honey.

There's also a pepperoni deluxe pizza with pepperoni, peppers and mushrooms and a salami and olive on the menu for $16.50.

You can also bump things up with a creamy garlic or spicy pepperonata sauce for $2.50, or a fancy truffle cream for $3.50.

Order by phone, Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, DoorDash or Ritual.

Xerri isn't planning on the shop going anywhere, and wants to "stay in Kensington Market and continue to serve the community delicious pizza."