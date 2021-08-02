Here's everything you need to know about the retro drive-in diner coming to Toronto

The much-anticipated roller skating event of the summer is right around the corner.

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner will take place on August 12 - 15 at 1245 Dupont St. in the Galleria Mall back parking lot.

This retro drive-in will feature roller-skating carhops, disco parties, market vendors and a full diner menu featuring all the classics as well as twists on the classics.

From iconic root beer floats and milkshakes ($5) hot dogs ($5) to funky additions like Uncle Mikey's kimchi fries with bodega sauce ($8) and the Tanto steak sandwich ($15), there is something for everyone's taste buds. The full menu can be viewed on the event page.

The full menu is in collaboration with Toronto restaurants including, Super Empanada, Sapori, Tanto and Uncle Mikey's. There will be a bar on-site sponsored by Hop City Brewery.

DJ's will be spinning and mixing all of the classics, funk, soul, disco and more. Bring your own roller skates if highly encouraged!

The Eventbrite page asks that people maintain social distance and that masks be worn while walking around the market vendors, although not required while in cars, tables, or at the bar drinking.

There is a 1.5-hour time slot for each car or picnic table, although people are welcome to stay and walk around after and check out the rest of the nostalgic-infused event.

The pop-up experience is $25 per car which can host as many people that legally fit or $25 per picnic table with a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 6 people.