Eat & Drink
Monica Ferguson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dusty star diner

Here's everything you need to know about the retro drive-in diner coming to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Monica Ferguson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The much-anticipated roller skating event of the summer is right around the corner. 

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner will take place on August 12 - 15 at 1245 Dupont St. in the Galleria Mall back parking lot. 

This retro drive-in will feature roller-skating carhops, disco parties, market vendors and a full diner menu featuring all the classics as well as twists on the classics.  

From iconic root beer floats and milkshakes ($5) hot dogs ($5) to funky additions like Uncle Mikey's kimchi fries with bodega sauce ($8) and the Tanto steak sandwich ($15), there is something for everyone's taste buds. The full menu can be viewed on the event page

The full menu is in collaboration with Toronto restaurants including, Super Empanada, Sapori, Tanto and Uncle Mikey's. There will be a bar on-site sponsored by Hop City Brewery

DJ's will be spinning and mixing all of the classics, funk, soul, disco and more. Bring your own roller skates if highly encouraged! 

The Eventbrite page asks that people maintain social distance and that masks be worn while walking around the market vendors, although not required while in cars, tables, or at the bar drinking. 

There is a 1.5-hour time slot for each car or picnic table, although people are welcome to stay and walk around after and check out the rest of the nostalgic-infused event. 

The pop-up experience is $25 per car which can host as many people that legally fit or $25 per picnic table with a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 6 people. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

40 essential new Toronto patios to add to your list this summer

Here's everything you need to know about the retro drive-in diner coming to Toronto

Massive stuffed cookies in Toronto just keep getting more outrageous

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Popular vegan restaurant has closed its only Toronto location

Toronto now has a vending machine for sweet treats and more could be on the way

How RendezViews went from parking lot to Toronto's most epic outdoor patio ever

This vegetarian restaurant in Toronto has been a low-key hidden gem for 30 years