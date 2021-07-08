Popular Toronto cafe expands to include a skateshop and they're throwing a party

The Brockton Haunt cafe near College and Dufferin has evolved to include a shop selling skateboards, clothing and other merch.

The cafe now sells a variety of decks and gear including custom builds, pre-put together boards, apparel and safety equipment in addition to their coffee and cafe fare.

To celebrate the new concept there will be a grand opening bash this Saturday July 10 from 1 p.m. to midnight.

Collaborating with Laylow Brewery attendees will be able to chill out on the cafeTO patio while sipping on a bevy and listening to sick beats from DJs: DJ B Bad, DJ Secret Agent and Gil Masuda.

There will also be raffle prizes! Prizes include bags of coffee beans from Sam James, Brockton Haunt merch, skateboard wheels and numerous other goodies.

Owner of Brockton Haunt, Julie Kell said that "We're having this grand opening party to introduce ourselves, have a good time and to have a community event where people can meet other skateboarders and people who enjoy the same things."

Kell has been a lifelong skater. "It's been a dream of mine to open a skate shop and this last year really put things into perspective so I just went for it."

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, 2 customers will be allowed in-store at a time.

Upon entering the shop at 1150 College St., a staggering amount of uniquely designed boards can be spotted that each appear to be their own piece of art.

There is also an online store featuring skateboarding and apparel brands including Antihero, Dickies, Modus and Welcome to name a few.