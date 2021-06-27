Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 19 minutes ago
bentway toronto

Space under Toronto highway is transforming into communal picnic spot for the summer

Dining inside restaurants may not be allowed for a few more months, but apparently dining underneath an active highway will be possible as early as Canada Day.

The Bentway’s Summer Food Series kicks off at the beginning of July with three-course picnics, or communal brunches being offered under the Gardiner from Strachan Avenue to Fort York Blvd.

The picnic takes place every Thursday evening and features a number of local chefs.

Meanwhile, the brunch will occur Saturdays at noon with the chefs behind Don Chingón providing a fusion of Mexican comfort food and traditional Toronto brunch fare.

Diners must pre-order their food and pick it up at the Bentway, where they will then have the option to either eat at home or find a seat under the highway on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Unfortunately, there will be no alcohol available on site, and diners are asked to bring their own cutlery, beverages, and plating in an effort to minimize waste.

The Bentway will also be offering a weekly produce stand starting July 13 on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

