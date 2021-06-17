Toronto is getting food night markets every single weekend this summer

Food night markets will be taking place every weekend this summer in malls in Toronto and Mississauga as part of Ontario's triumphant return to restaurant dining.

They'll be held at Scarborough Town Centre and Square One. They're promising not only international food vendors that reflect the diverse neighbourhoods where they're located, but also artisanal merchants.

STC is supposed to have music from cultural groups as well as food and hours that extend until midnight, and both night markets should have themed weekends.

At Square One, monthly weekend night markets are already stacked with themes like Canadian Classics, Middle Eastern Eid Market, Caribbean Experience and International. They'll be hosting vendors like Mustache Burger, Gourmet Guyz and Holy Grill.

Scarborough Town Centre is launching their night market this weekend with tons of vendors including Chaska, Tut's, Jerk Brothers, 6 Spice Rack and Hungry Moon.

Their market transforms 100,000 square feet of space, and they're hoping to launch a 70,000-square-foot beer garden.

"Hosting these night markets at our centres provides an outdoor culinary experience for our communities to enjoy in a safe manner," says Robert Horst, vice president of retail, Oxford Properties.

"Food is one of the best ways of connecting with people."

The night market at STC opens June 18 and runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight until Sept. 19. Square One's first themed night market runs from June 27 to July 4, and their last one will run from Sept. 3 to 6.

Both malls recently launched 100-seat outdoor dining spaces where you can dine on food from restaurants inside the malls throughout the rest of the week. The same kind of massive patio was launched at Yorkdale as well.