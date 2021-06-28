Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago

bloor jane restaurant toronto

Toronto diner that's been a local institution since 1972 has permanently closed

Another local Toronto institution has closed, this time a diner that's been around since 1972.

Bloor Jane Restaurant was a low-key spot for classic breakfasts and Greek dishes in an iconic greasy spoon environment with booths and stools at the counter.

Owner of Janchenko Bakery not far away Maria Janchenko tells blogTO that the space is "all ripped up inside."

A blog maintained from 2008 to 2010 by a staff member who apparently had worked at Bloor Jane since the age of 14 has more info on the restaurant, like notable people who have dined there, their Leafs memorabilia and a cash register they had dating back to the 1950s.

